Will meet violence victims if police stop me - Acharya Paramhans

|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Nuh Shobha Yatra News: Acharya Paramhans has talked about meeting the victims of Nuh violence. Along with this, he has also warned the Haryana Police. All the borders of Nuh have been sealed, Section-144 is in force, internet, school-colleges and banks are also closed. As a precautionary measure, Section 144 has been imposed in Sonipat for one day.
