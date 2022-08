Will Mercedes's new electric sedan AMG EQS 53 cover a 586KMs range?

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 electric vehicle has been launched in India with a 586 km range. The car has been launched as a performance electric vehicle for the Indian market. Will Mercedes's new electric sedan AMG EQS 53 cover a 586KMs range?

Aug 25, 2022

