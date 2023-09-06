trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658884
Will Modi really change the name of INDIA?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
The country is 'Bharat' or 'India'. This debate is going on in political circles. But most of the people are assuming that this controversy started with the Dinner Invitation printed in the name of 'The President of Bharat'. But this is wrong. The dinner invitation controversy happened just two days ago. But the first international experiment named Bharat was done only around 22nd August, but no one noticed it.
Why is the weather getting so hot? Global warming has changed the cycle of the seasons!
play icon11:37
Why is the weather getting so hot? Global warming has changed the cycle of the seasons!
PM Modi speaks on Sanatan controversy
play icon36:3
PM Modi speaks on Sanatan controversy
India vs Bharat | When PM Modi read excerpts from ‘Vishnu Puran’ and explained meaning of ‘Bharat’
play icon5:9
India vs Bharat | When PM Modi read excerpts from ‘Vishnu Puran’ and explained meaning of ‘Bharat’
play icon1:39
"Will Only Agree To Trade Deal With India If...": Rishi Sunak
PM Modi's instructions on Sanatan controversy, Jaishankar advised to read the Constitution
play icon36:43
PM Modi's instructions on Sanatan controversy, Jaishankar advised to read the Constitution

