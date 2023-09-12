trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661282
Will not be able to stop laughing at the words of Pakistanis after the defeat

|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
In the Super-4 match, Team India has defeated Pakistan by 228 runs. Chasing the target of 357 runs, Pakistan team could score only 128 runs. Kuldeep Yadav took maximum 5 wickets for Team India. Whereas, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya took 1-1 wicket.
