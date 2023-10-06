trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671550
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Will Not Let Anyone Loot The Money Of Poor…" PM Modi Slams Congress During Public Rally In Jabalpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on October 05. While addressing said that Modi cleaned everything in the system, he will not let anyone loot the money of the poor nor will let Congress' coffers be filled.
Follow Us

All Videos

play icon2:11
"We Assume There Would Be Reduction…" MEA On A 'Much Higher' Canadian Diplomatic Presence In India
play icon0:39
"Anyaay Hai Modi Ji Ka, Harenge…" Sanjay Singh After ED Arrests Him 
Thalapathy Vijay’s Fans Celebrate Release Of ‘Leo’ Trailer With Great Enthusiasm, Theater Turned Into Festive Arena
play icon1:43
Thalapathy Vijay’s Fans Celebrate Release Of ‘Leo’ Trailer With Great Enthusiasm, Theater Turned Into Festive Arena
False And Unfounded Accusations, Not Afraid, Will Defend Oneself: Sanjay Singh on ED Remand
play icon2:37
False And Unfounded Accusations, Not Afraid, Will Defend Oneself: Sanjay Singh on ED Remand
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet wins bronze medal in Archery Asian Games
play icon5:9
 Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet wins bronze medal in Archery Asian Games

Trending Videos

play icon2:11
"We Assume There Would Be Reduction…" MEA On A 'Much Higher' Canadian Diplomatic Presence In India
play icon0:39
"Anyaay Hai Modi Ji Ka, Harenge…" Sanjay Singh After ED Arrests Him 
Thalapathy Vijay’s Fans Celebrate Release Of ‘Leo’ Trailer With Great Enthusiasm, Theater Turned Into Festive Arena
play icon1:43
Thalapathy Vijay’s Fans Celebrate Release Of ‘Leo’ Trailer With Great Enthusiasm, Theater Turned Into Festive Arena
False And Unfounded Accusations, Not Afraid, Will Defend Oneself: Sanjay Singh on ED Remand
play icon2:37
False And Unfounded Accusations, Not Afraid, Will Defend Oneself: Sanjay Singh on ED Remand
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet wins bronze medal in Archery Asian Games
play icon5:9
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet wins bronze medal in Archery Asian Games