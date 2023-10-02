trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670065
Will plans be made according to the population in Bihar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
In Bihar, Nitish government has released the caste census figures. According to statistics, the number of backward castes in Bihar is 27 percent and the number of extremely backward castes is 36 percent. The number of Hindus is 82 and Muslim population is only 18 percent.
