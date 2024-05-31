Advertisement
Will PM Modi win the Lok Sabha elections through Sadhna

Sonam|Updated: May 31, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
The election campaign for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections i.e. the seventh phase has also stopped. In this silent hour, the Prime Minister is doing 45 hours of silent meditation in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. He started the silent fast after offering prayers at the Bhagavathi Amman temple. The administration has made full arrangements for his security. After this, he can also go to see the statue of Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar near Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

