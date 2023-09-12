trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661646
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Will PoK automatically become a part of India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
If you listen to the statements coming from PoK, you will also be convinced that Kashmir across the border has decided to merge with India...that is, the time is not far when the tricolor will hoist in PoK, former Army Chief and Union Minister General VK Singh's statement is also pointing in the same direction...although this is not the first time...Earlier, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh have said that PoK is a part of India. And India will take its share. That is why today in DNA we are talking about Union Minister V.K. We will not only analyze Singh's statement but will also do a DNA test on the deception done to PoK and its people.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kim Jong-Putin's 'secret deal' Decoded
play icon14:9
Kim Jong-Putin's 'secret deal' Decoded
Why does the government want to ban diesel vehicles? 'NET ZERO' analysis of diesel vehicles
play icon12:1
Why does the government want to ban diesel vehicles? 'NET ZERO' analysis of diesel vehicles
Putin-Kim's Meeting Confirmed, Next Big Military Alliance? | Vladimir Putin | Kim Jong-Un
play icon3:4
Putin-Kim's Meeting Confirmed, Next Big Military Alliance? | Vladimir Putin | Kim Jong-Un
Enmity with Modi or Sanatan? I.N.D.I.A. What is the 'agenda' of?
play icon49:24
Enmity with Modi or Sanatan? I.N.D.I.A. What is the 'agenda' of?
India defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup match
play icon4:0
India defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup match

Trending Videos

Kim Jong-Putin's 'secret deal' Decoded
play icon14:9
Kim Jong-Putin's 'secret deal' Decoded
Why does the government want to ban diesel vehicles? 'NET ZERO' analysis of diesel vehicles
play icon12:1
Why does the government want to ban diesel vehicles? 'NET ZERO' analysis of diesel vehicles
Putin-Kim's Meeting Confirmed, Next Big Military Alliance? | Vladimir Putin | Kim Jong-Un
play icon3:4
Putin-Kim's Meeting Confirmed, Next Big Military Alliance? | Vladimir Putin | Kim Jong-Un
Enmity with Modi or Sanatan? I.N.D.I.A. What is the 'agenda' of?
play icon49:24
Enmity with Modi or Sanatan? I.N.D.I.A. What is the 'agenda' of?
India defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup match
play icon4:0
India defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup match
vk singh on pok,modi on pok latest,modi on pok latest news,modi on pakistan,india on pok,pm modi on pok,indian army chief on pok,indian army on pok,rajnath singh on pok,india pok,pok in india,pok of india,pok back to india,pok india,indian army pok,PM Narendra Modi,PoK news,modi on pok,pm modi on pakistan,Pakistan news,rajnath singh speech today,rajnath singh speech today live,Hindi News,India vs Pakistan,india and pok,pok india ka hai,