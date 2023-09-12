videoDetails

Will PoK automatically become a part of India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:44 PM IST

If you listen to the statements coming from PoK, you will also be convinced that Kashmir across the border has decided to merge with India...that is, the time is not far when the tricolor will hoist in PoK, former Army Chief and Union Minister General VK Singh's statement is also pointing in the same direction...although this is not the first time...Earlier, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh have said that PoK is a part of India. And India will take its share. That is why today in DNA we are talking about Union Minister V.K. We will not only analyze Singh's statement but will also do a DNA test on the deception done to PoK and its people.