Will Priyanka Gandhi contest Lok Sabha Elections from Rae Bareli?

|Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: News is coming from sources that Priyanka Gandhi may go to Rae Bareli on Monday or Tuesday. Suspense continues on Congress's Amethi and Rae Bareli seats and this suspense is going to open soon. Rahul Gandhi can contest elections from Amethi. At the same time, Priyanka Gandhi can be given ticket from Rae Bareli also. Nomination filing has started in Amethi and Rae Bareli.

