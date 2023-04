videoDetails

“Will speak after receiving FIR copy,” WFI Chief Brijbhushan Singh on Wrestlers’ Protest

| Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

BJP MP and Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 29 said that he has not yet received the copy of the FIR filed by Delhi Police in the sexual harassment allegation by protesting wrestlers. “I have not yet received the FIR copy. I will speak once I’ve received the FIR copy,” said Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.