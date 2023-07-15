trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635966
“Will take decision after consulting party leaders…” Chirag Paswan on invitation to attend NDA meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Talking about BJP National President JP Nadda’s invitation to attend the NDA meeting, Lok Janshakti Party National President Chirag Paswan said that they will take a decision after consulting with the party leaders.
Atishi accuses Haryana govt of releasing water only to Delhi
Atishi accuses Haryana govt of releasing water only to Delhi
PM Modi UAE Visit: After France, Modi's cheer in UAE, Pakistan in shock. President Mohamed Sheikh
PM Modi UAE Visit: After France, Modi's cheer in UAE, Pakistan in shock. President Mohamed Sheikh
Modi Surname Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi reached the Supreme Court with an application, demanding a stay on the sentence
Modi Surname Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi reached the Supreme Court with an application, demanding a stay on the sentence
Haryana Minister Anil Vij Hits Back At AAP Over Delhi Floods
Haryana Minister Anil Vij Hits Back At AAP Over Delhi Floods
Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive On UCC
 Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive On UCC
