'Will take strict action against culprits...'says Saurabh Bhardwaj

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Big news from Delhi where a fire broke out late night in a baby care center in Vivek Vihar area. Six children died in the fire while 12 children were saved. It is being told that the fire increased due to the blast in the oxygen cylinder kept there. There were about 6 blasts due to which the fire spread to the nearby house also.