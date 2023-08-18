trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650285
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Will the situation be like Joshimath? Flood, rain and landslide washed away people

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 07:14 AM IST
Shimla Shiv Mandir Landslide: The Meteorological Department issued a warning amid the disaster in Himachal. 220 people have been rescued in Kangra district. So till now 74 people have died there.

All Videos

Big accident in Ranchi
play icon1:19
Big accident in Ranchi
Flood situation worsens in Punjab, high alert in many districts
play icon0:46
Flood situation worsens in Punjab, high alert in many districts
Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia
play icon2:35
Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia
Meteorological Department issued a warning..267 houses destroyed..loss of more than 31 crores
play icon12:0
Meteorological Department issued a warning..267 houses destroyed..loss of more than 31 crores
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!
play icon16:35
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!

Trending Videos

Big accident in Ranchi
play icon1:19
Big accident in Ranchi
Flood situation worsens in Punjab, high alert in many districts
play icon0:46
Flood situation worsens in Punjab, high alert in many districts
Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia
play icon2:35
Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia
Meteorological Department issued a warning..267 houses destroyed..loss of more than 31 crores
play icon12:0
Meteorological Department issued a warning..267 houses destroyed..loss of more than 31 crores
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!
play icon16:35
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!
flood in himachal pradesh,Himachal Pradesh,Himachal Pradesh flood,Himachal Pradesh floods,Himachal Pradesh news,floods in himachal pradesh,Himachal floods,himachal flood,flood in himachal,Himachal Pradesh landslide,himachal flood news,landslide in Himachal Pradesh,himachal news,flash floods in himachal pradesh,Himachal Pradesh rain,Himachal Pradesh rains,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,Himachal rain,Himachal Pradesh weather,himachal flood news today,