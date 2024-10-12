Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2806068https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/will-there-be-bangladesh-like-situation-in-india-2806068.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Will there be Bangladesh like situation in India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Heartiest greetings of Vijayadashami to all of you. AIMIM chief Owaisi, while referring to Palestine in Telangana yesterday, said that you should not divide yourself, if you are not united, how will you fight your opponents. Today, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while referring to the situation in Bangladesh, said that such a big uproar took place in Bangladesh, for the first time Hindus came together in an organised manner, that is why they are saved there. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also seen waving the flag of Sanatan on the occasion of Vijayadashami today. Today he did Shastra Puja in Gorakhpur and Yogi Adityanath also took out a Shobha Yatra in Gorakhpur. In such a situation, the question is whether any political message is being tried to be given through these statements. The question is also whether an attempt is being made to appease through these statements.

All Videos

Zee Helpline: Shocking feat of government system!
Play Icon15:39
Zee Helpline: Shocking feat of government system!
Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17
Play Icon01:37
Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17
Armed attackers kill 21 coal miners in southwest Pakistan
Play Icon00:47
Armed attackers kill 21 coal miners in southwest Pakistan
Watch Delhi's Tallest Ravan Video Dwarka Ramlila Ground
Play Icon10:10
Watch Delhi's Tallest Ravan Video Dwarka Ramlila Ground
To The Point: Owaisi asked Muslims to unite, Politics Erupts
Play Icon21:37
To The Point: Owaisi asked Muslims to unite, Politics Erupts

Trending Videos

Zee Helpline: Shocking feat of government system!
play icon15:39
Zee Helpline: Shocking feat of government system!
Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17
play icon1:37
Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17
Armed attackers kill 21 coal miners in southwest Pakistan
play icon0:47
Armed attackers kill 21 coal miners in southwest Pakistan
Watch Delhi's Tallest Ravan Video Dwarka Ramlila Ground
play icon10:10
Watch Delhi's Tallest Ravan Video Dwarka Ramlila Ground
To The Point: Owaisi asked Muslims to unite, Politics Erupts
play icon21:37
To The Point: Owaisi asked Muslims to unite, Politics Erupts
NEWS ON ONE CLICK