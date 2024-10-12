videoDetails

Will there be Bangladesh like situation in India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Heartiest greetings of Vijayadashami to all of you. AIMIM chief Owaisi, while referring to Palestine in Telangana yesterday, said that you should not divide yourself, if you are not united, how will you fight your opponents. Today, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while referring to the situation in Bangladesh, said that such a big uproar took place in Bangladesh, for the first time Hindus came together in an organised manner, that is why they are saved there. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also seen waving the flag of Sanatan on the occasion of Vijayadashami today. Today he did Shastra Puja in Gorakhpur and Yogi Adityanath also took out a Shobha Yatra in Gorakhpur. In such a situation, the question is whether any political message is being tried to be given through these statements. The question is also whether an attempt is being made to appease through these statements.