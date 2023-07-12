trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634636
Wimbledon 2023: Wildcard Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Beats World No.1 Iga Świątek To Reach Semifinals

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Even the world's best players are not immune to crippling nerves as Iga Swiatek discovered when her Wimbledon dreams were turned to dust in a 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2 quarter-final defeat by Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina on Tuesday (July 11).
