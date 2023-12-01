trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694133
Winter Session 2023: CM Yogi speaks during the Winter Session

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
Winter Session 2023: Today is the last day of the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Many big leaders participated in this session. During this time, as usual, Yogi Adityanath has attacked Akhilesh Yadav. During this time, by mentioning the castes, he made such a statement against both Akhilesh Yadav and Shivraj that everyone sitting in the assembly laughed.
