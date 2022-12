With a broken thumb, Rohit Sharma's knock took India to an almost victory

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

India failed to pull off an incredible victory over Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI by 5 runs in another last-over thriller. Rohit Sharma was very close to finishing the match for India, even with an injured thumb. With a broken thumb, Rohit Sharma's knock took India to an almost victory