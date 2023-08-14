trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648882
With ATVs, modern weapons and equipment, Indian Army ready to thwart infiltration bids at LoC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
To safeguard the Line of Control (LoC) and thwart bids of enemies, the Indian Army is ready with modern weapons and equipment. Armed soldiers remain on their toes to protect the border All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) facilitate them to reach the spot in treacherous terrain in no time. An Indian Army personnel explained how they track the movement of infiltrators with cutting-edge cameras and censors.

