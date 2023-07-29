trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641986
With state-of-the-art facilities, Bharat Mandapam is ready for G20 Leaders’ Summit

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27 inaugurated newly constructed the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex to the nation which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore.

