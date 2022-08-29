Within 14 days, Ghulam Nabi Azad will announce a new party: Taj Mohammed

Taj Mohiuddin, a former minister for Jammu and Kashmir who left the Congress on August 28 to join the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led front, announced that they will found their own party and make an announcement within a fortnight.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Taj Mohiuddin, a former minister for Jammu and Kashmir who left the Congress on August 28 to join the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led front, announced that they will found their own party and make an announcement within a fortnight.