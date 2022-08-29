NewsVideos

Within 14 days, Ghulam Nabi Azad will announce a new party: Taj Mohammed

Taj Mohiuddin, a former minister for Jammu and Kashmir who left the Congress on August 28 to join the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led front, announced that they will found their own party and make an announcement within a fortnight.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:50 PM IST
Taj Mohiuddin, a former minister for Jammu and Kashmir who left the Congress on August 28 to join the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led front, announced that they will found their own party and make an announcement within a fortnight.

All Videos

Kartik Aaryan refuses a huge offer of a Pan Masala AD
Kartik Aaryan refuses a huge offer of a Pan Masala AD
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
10:7
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
20:1
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
21:1
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
Lord Ganesha idol preparation for Ganesh Chaturthi is in full swing in Vadodara
Lord Ganesha idol preparation for Ganesh Chaturthi is in full swing in Vadodara

Trending Videos

Kartik Aaryan refuses a huge offer of a Pan Masala AD
10:7
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
20:1
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
21:1
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
Lord Ganesha idol preparation for Ganesh Chaturthi is in full swing in Vadodara