Woman cut into pieces, live-in-partner detained by Police in Mumbai

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
56-year-old man was detained on Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body. They had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

