Woman faces Vandalism in West Bengal's Andal

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
West Bengal Tribal Woman Beaten: The controversy of brutality with women in Manipur had not stopped when another case of vandalism with women came to the fore in Andal, West Bengal. In West Bengal, tribal women have been thrashed by calling them witches. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.
