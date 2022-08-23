NewsVideos

Woman forced to take naked bath in open as a part of black magic to bear son

In a shocking incident reported from Pune, a woman was forced by her husband and in-laws to take bath naked in front of people as part of a black magic ritual advised by the local Tantrik Baba to have a male child.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
