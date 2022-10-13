NewsVideos

Woman shot dead in clash between UP Police, people of Uttarakhand's Bharatpur village; five cops injured

|Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
People protested after a woman was shot dead in a clash that broke out between Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Police and the people of Bharatpur village in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on October 12. Five Uttar Pradesh police personnel were injured in the clash and they are undergoing treatment. According to Uttarakhand Police, the Moradabad Police had gone to Udham Singh Nagar to arrest a criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000.

