NewsVideos
videoDetails

Women In Traditional Marathi ‘Nauwari’ Saree Practice Yoga On 9th International Yoga Day

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Women wearing traditional Marathi ‘Nauwari’ saree performed Yoga near the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai, on June 21. The session was hosted by the BJP Mahila Morcha State President Chitra Kishor Wagh.

All Videos

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
play icon2:37
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
play icon5:28
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
play icon3:49
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
play icon0:44
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
20,000 People Practice Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, CM Dhami Promises Promotion Of Yoga
play icon1:37
20,000 People Practice Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, CM Dhami Promises Promotion Of Yoga

Trending Videos

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
play icon2:37
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
play icon5:28
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
play icon3:49
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
play icon0:44
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
20,000 People Practice Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, CM Dhami Promises Promotion Of Yoga
play icon1:37
20,000 People Practice Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, CM Dhami Promises Promotion Of Yoga