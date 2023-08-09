trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646798
Women MPs of NDA files complaint regarding Rahul Gandhi's Flying Kiss in Parliament

Aug 09, 2023
Rahul Gandhi Flying Kiss Complaint: No-confidence motion was discussed during the Monsoon session of Parliament today. During the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi surrounded PM Modi on many issues and while leaving, came out giving flying kisses towards the BJP MPs. Women MPs of NDA have filed a complaint regarding this.

