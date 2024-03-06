NewsVideos
Women reaches for PM Modi Nari Shakti Vandan Rally in Barasat

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in West Bengal's Barasat today. Ahead of this, PM Modi has inaugurated underwater metro in Kolkata. Women have started arriving for PM's Barasat rally. Know what women said in this report. As per latest reports, women are coming with desire to talk to PM in connection with Sandeshkhali case.

