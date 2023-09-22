trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665629
Women Reservation Bill Passed In Rajya Sabha: Women Reservation Bill Passed In Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Women Reservation Bill Passes In Rajya Sabha: Women Reservation Bill i.e. Nari Shakti Vandan Act has been passed in Rajya Sabha late night. After several hours of discussion, this bill was passed unanimously in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi will be given a warm welcome at BJP headquarters today.
Parliament Special Session: Women's reservation bill passed in Rajya Sabha
play icon10:53
Parliament Special Session: Women's reservation bill passed in Rajya Sabha
Rain Alert In Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh And Assam: Rain alert in many states of India
play icon0:44
Rain Alert In Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh And Assam: Rain alert in many states of India
5 minute 25 news: 3 strikes on Canada in 3 days
play icon3:42
5 minute 25 news: 3 strikes on Canada in 3 days
Simultaneous strike on Pakistan and Canada, ISI providing oxygen
play icon1:0
Simultaneous strike on Pakistan and Canada, ISI providing oxygen
Sale of iPhone-15 series starts, long queues outside the showroom
play icon2:51
Sale of iPhone-15 series starts, long queues outside the showroom

