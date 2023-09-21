trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665032
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Women Reservation Bill Passed: Women are...not pawns!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 02:38 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi presented his stand on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He said that the women's reservation bill presented by the government is incomplete. There is no provision for reservation for OBC women. Other backward classes have a big role in the development of the country. Rahul demanded immediate implementation of the bill reserving 33 percent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Smita Spent wedding money on mountain climbing
play icon2:28
DNA: Smita Spent wedding money on mountain climbing
DNA: Why did the radicals get angry at Erica Robin?
play icon4:37
DNA: Why did the radicals get angry at Erica Robin?
DNA: Superstition in the name of faith!
play icon18:53
DNA: Superstition in the name of faith!
DNA: So now Khalistan will be formed in Pakistan?
play icon4:14
DNA: So now Khalistan will be formed in Pakistan?
DNA: Are Hindus in trouble in Canada?
play icon2:52
DNA: Are Hindus in trouble in Canada?

Trending Videos

DNA: Smita Spent wedding money on mountain climbing
play icon2:28
DNA: Smita Spent wedding money on mountain climbing
DNA: Why did the radicals get angry at Erica Robin?
play icon4:37
DNA: Why did the radicals get angry at Erica Robin?
DNA: Superstition in the name of faith!
play icon18:53
DNA: Superstition in the name of faith!
DNA: So now Khalistan will be formed in Pakistan?
play icon4:14
DNA: So now Khalistan will be formed in Pakistan?
DNA: Are Hindus in trouble in Canada?
play icon2:52
DNA: Are Hindus in trouble in Canada?
Women Reservation Bill,women reservation bill passed,women reservation,women reservation bill news,Women's Reservation Bill,Women’s Reservation Bill,what is women reservation bill,womens reservation bill,women reservation in Parliament,women reservation in india,women reservation bill explained,women reservation in news,women's reservation bill lok sabha,reservation bill for women,amit shah speech,women reservation live,kasam samvidhan ki,