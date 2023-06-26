NewsVideos
Women Wrestlers' tweets against Brij Bhushan Singh

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Wrestlers' protest underway regarding former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In this connection, the wrestlers tweeted against Brij Bhushan and wrote, 'Now there will be a fight in the court, not on the road'. This tweet has been done by Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.

