Women's reservation bill passed in Lok Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
There has been a political debate on the Women's Reservation Bill. This bill is being discussed continuously in the special session of the Lok Sabha. Let us tell you that the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with two-thirds votes, 454 votes were cast in favor.
Taal Thok Ke: Sonia Gandhi was late by 13 years!
play icon43:21
Taal Thok Ke: Sonia Gandhi was late by 13 years!
World Cup 2023: India's Mohammed Siraj Reclaims World No.1 Bowling Ranking In ODI
play icon1:54
World Cup 2023: India's Mohammed Siraj Reclaims World No.1 Bowling Ranking In ODI
Rahul Gandhi speaks in the new Parliament
play icon15:41
Rahul Gandhi speaks in the new Parliament
Canadian Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled After Alleged Support For 'Khalistan'
play icon1:22
Canadian Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled After Alleged Support For 'Khalistan'
Smriti Irani sharp reply to Owaisi!
play icon10:0
Smriti Irani sharp reply to Owaisi!

