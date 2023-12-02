trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694322
WORLD 50 NEWS: Israel attacks 200 Hamas targets

|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict: 178 people have died so far after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was broken. Israel has targeted more than 200 Hamas positions. Pictures of the massive devastation after the attack have now emerged. Let us tell you that This also includes terrorists of Hamas and Hezbollah. Earlier, amid the Israel-Hamas war, the American media made a big revelation that Israel was already aware of Hamas's plan.
