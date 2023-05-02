NewsVideos
World Asthma Day: 10 Tips To Improve Poor Sleep Pattern With Asthma | Health tips | Healthy life

May 02, 2023
World Asthma Day: 10 Tips To Improve Poor Sleep Pattern With Asthma | Health tips | Healthy life Asthma is a chronic non-communicable disease that affects both children and adults. Some common signs of asthma include wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, fatigue, trouble sleeping, and shortness of breath. Some people may also experience rapid breathing, difficulty speaking, and anxiety. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is essential to seek medical help immediately, as asthma attacks can be life-threatening In this video our expert will talk about how to treat sudden asthma attack

Lawyers React to Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Divorce Under Article 142
Delhi: Portion of road caves near Hauz Rani area, no injuries reported
Karnataka Polls: Mallikarjun Kharge releases Congress’ election manifesto in Bengaluru
Sikkim: 40 tourists stranded near Nathula due to heavy rainfall rescued by BRO
“We regret…” Ukraine’s message after Defence Ministry deletes tweet mocking ‘Hindu Goddess Kali’

