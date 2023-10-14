trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675039
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: Akhtar's reaction before the Pakistan match!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 01:18 AM IST
World Cup 2023 Update: Tomorrow the match between India and Pakistan is going to be held in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad Police has made concrete preparations for the match to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium. Let us tell you that the area around the stadium will be monitored with drones. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar jokingly said in The Cricket Show that we will have to repeat the Champions Trophy.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas War Update: Heavy Destruction in Gaza
play icon30:2
Israel Hamas War Update: Heavy Destruction in Gaza
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
play icon9:28
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
play icon8:43
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli tanks will change the geography of Gaza at night!
play icon7:7
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli tanks will change the geography of Gaza at night!
Israel Hamas War Update: Who suffered how much loss in 7 days of the great war?
play icon5:15
Israel Hamas War Update: Who suffered how much loss in 7 days of the great war?

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas War Update: Heavy Destruction in Gaza
play icon30:2
Israel Hamas War Update: Heavy Destruction in Gaza
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
play icon9:28
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
play icon8:43
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli tanks will change the geography of Gaza at night!
play icon7:7
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli tanks will change the geography of Gaza at night!
Israel Hamas War Update: Who suffered how much loss in 7 days of the great war?
play icon5:15
Israel Hamas War Update: Who suffered how much loss in 7 days of the great war?
world cup 2023 ind vs pak,World Cup 2023,Ind vs Pak,World Cup,Pakistan vs India,India vs Pakistan,Pak vs Ind,icc cricket world cup india,Cricket World Cup,ICC Cricket World Cup,Cricket World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 ind vs pak 2023,ind vs pak match,ind vs pak narendra modi stadium,the cricket show,Zee News,ind vs pak in ahemdabad,ahemdabad stadium,india vs pakistan match in ahemdabad,where is ind vs pak match,ahemdabad stadium drone security,