trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683991
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: Big Blow For India! Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of World Cup, Prasidh Krishna Steps In

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
All-rounder Hardik Pandya of India has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup because of an ankle injury he sustained on October 19 against Bangladesh. In the Indian team, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has taken his position.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nepal Earthquake News: 129 people died, 250 people were injured in Nepal
Play Icon5:7
Nepal Earthquake News: 129 people died, 250 people were injured in Nepal
Exclusive video of Pakistan terrorist attack
Play Icon3:24
Exclusive video of Pakistan terrorist attack
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: 140 Killed In Nepal Earthquake
Play Icon3:2
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: 140 Killed In Nepal Earthquake
Tara Sutaria Spotted In An Elegant Saree For Film Promotions At Mehbooba Studios
Play Icon1:0
Tara Sutaria Spotted In An Elegant Saree For Film Promotions At Mehbooba Studios
Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Spotted In Stunning All-Black Outfit At Bastian Bandra
Play Icon0:31
Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Spotted In Stunning All-Black Outfit At Bastian Bandra

Trending Videos

Nepal Earthquake News: 129 people died, 250 people were injured in Nepal
play icon5:7
Nepal Earthquake News: 129 people died, 250 people were injured in Nepal
Exclusive video of Pakistan terrorist attack
play icon3:24
Exclusive video of Pakistan terrorist attack
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: 140 Killed In Nepal Earthquake
play icon3:2
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: 140 Killed In Nepal Earthquake
Tara Sutaria Spotted In An Elegant Saree For Film Promotions At Mehbooba Studios
play icon1:0
Tara Sutaria Spotted In An Elegant Saree For Film Promotions At Mehbooba Studios
Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Spotted In Stunning All-Black Outfit At Bastian Bandra
play icon0:31
Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Spotted In Stunning All-Black Outfit At Bastian Bandra
cricket world cup 2023 videos,