trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689544
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023 Final: Centre saffronised jersey of Indian team, says Mamata Banerjee

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee on Bhagva: Tomorrow is the World Cup final match between India and Australia. Meanwhile, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is furious after seeing the saffron jersey of Team India. Mamta Banerjee's shocking statement has come regarding the saffron jersey worn by the Indian cricket team during practice. While wishing the Indian team good luck for victory, Mamta has raised questions on the saffron colour.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Senior PMO Official Reaches tunnel Site
Play Icon7:37
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Senior PMO Official Reaches tunnel Site
Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearsal ahead of World Cup final 2023 match
Play Icon16:9
Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearsal ahead of World Cup final 2023 match
TOP 100 News: Big news of the afternoon in a quick manner
Play Icon11:18
TOP 100 News: Big news of the afternoon in a quick manner
Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army
Play Icon1:15
Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army
World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma
Play Icon2:9
World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma

Trending Videos

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Senior PMO Official Reaches tunnel Site
play icon7:37
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Senior PMO Official Reaches tunnel Site
Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearsal ahead of World Cup final 2023 match
play icon16:9
Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearsal ahead of World Cup final 2023 match
TOP 100 News: Big news of the afternoon in a quick manner
play icon11:18
TOP 100 News: Big news of the afternoon in a quick manner
Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army
play icon1:15
Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army
World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma
play icon2:9
World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma
Indian cricket team jerseys,Mamata Banerjee,Trinamool Congress,Modi government,indian cricket team,Saffron color controversy,World Cup 2023,team india world cup final,ahmedabad wc 2023 final,Team India jersey,mamata banerjee on bhagva,sadhu-saint on mamata bayan,Ind Vs Aus,indian cricket team,mamata on bjp,mamata banerjee on india team bhagva jersey,bhagva jersey par kya boli mamta,mamata on bhagva,mamata angry video,mamata bhagva jersey controversy,News,