World Cup 2023 Final India gave Australia 241 Runs Target

|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
World Cup 2023 Final: In the final match of ICC World Cup 2023, India failed miserably after losing the toss and batting first. India has given a target of 241 runs to Australia to win in the final. For India, KL Rahul scored the maximum 66 runs. Virat Kohli played an inning of 54 runs and Rohit Sharma played an inning of 47 runs
