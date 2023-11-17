trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689306
World Cup 2023 Final Pakistan cannot tolerate India's happiness

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
World Cup 2023 Final: The final match of World Cup 2023 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match will be played between India and Australia on 19th November. It is being told that PM Modi can participate in this final match. Amidst all this, Pakistan is envious about this final match. It is being told that Pakistan is desperate for India to reach the final.
