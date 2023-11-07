trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685518
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Feels 'Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Deserves More Praise' | IND Vs SA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should not get as much credit for their performance against South Africa as Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer should. India secured a top-of-the-table position ahead of the knockout stages over the weekend by crushing the Proteas by a massive margin of 243 runs.
