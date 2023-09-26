trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667206
World Cup 2023: Here Is What Shubman Gill Needs To Do In Order To Unseat No.1 Batter Babar Azam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Due to the unexpected withdrawal of the talented Indian opener Shubman Gill from the third and final match against Australia, Pakistani captain Babar Azam is expected to retain his position as the best ODI batter. Gill, who had displayed enormous talent and came close to unseating Babar Azam, now have to wait for another chance to win the coveted position.
