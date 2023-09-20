trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664987
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: India's Mohammed Siraj Reclaims World No.1 Bowling Ranking In ODI

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Following his magnificent performance against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, Mohammed Siraj has reclaimed his position as the No. 1 ODI bowler in the world. Siraj previously held the spot between January and March 2023 before being replaced by Josh Hazlewood, making this his second stint at the top of the leaderboard.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi speaks in the new Parliament
play icon15:41
Rahul Gandhi speaks in the new Parliament
Canadian Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled After Alleged Support For 'Khalistan'
play icon1:22
Canadian Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled After Alleged Support For 'Khalistan'
Smriti Irani sharp reply to Owaisi!
play icon10:0
Smriti Irani sharp reply to Owaisi!
Big revelation on the conspiracy between Canada and Pakistan!
play icon1:3
Big revelation on the conspiracy between Canada and Pakistan!
Azerbaijani Forces Strike Armenian-Controlled Karabakh, Risking Fresh War In Caucasus Region
play icon2:12
Azerbaijani Forces Strike Armenian-Controlled Karabakh, Risking Fresh War In Caucasus Region

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi speaks in the new Parliament
play icon15:41
Rahul Gandhi speaks in the new Parliament
Canadian Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled After Alleged Support For 'Khalistan'
play icon1:22
Canadian Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled After Alleged Support For 'Khalistan'
Smriti Irani sharp reply to Owaisi!
play icon10:0
Smriti Irani sharp reply to Owaisi!
Big revelation on the conspiracy between Canada and Pakistan!
play icon1:3
Big revelation on the conspiracy between Canada and Pakistan!
Azerbaijani Forces Strike Armenian-Controlled Karabakh, Risking Fresh War In Caucasus Region
play icon2:12
Azerbaijani Forces Strike Armenian-Controlled Karabakh, Risking Fresh War In Caucasus Region