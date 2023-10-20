trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677741
World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Talks About Virat Kohli's Century And Richard Kettleborough's Wide Decision

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
In Pune, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored the winning six over Bangladesh, marking his 48th ODI century. The pair had decided not to run a few singles in order for Kohli to achieve the milestone. His current record of most hundreds in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) is just one hundred short of Sachin Tendulkar's (49).
