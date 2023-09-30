trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669031
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: "Last Two And Half Years Have Taught Me A Lot" Virat Kohli On Angry Celebrations

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
When the competition begins in India on October 5, Virat Kohli will attempt to win his second World Cup. The final survivor of the World Cup-winning team from 2011, which also competed in the subcontinent, Kohli will want to make the most of this chance since it could be his last time competing in the premier competition.
Follow Us

All Videos

CM Biren Singh Vows To Find Culprits And Bring Justice, Amid Outrage Over Manipur Students’ Killing
play icon1:16
CM Biren Singh Vows To Find Culprits And Bring Justice, Amid Outrage Over Manipur Students’ Killing
Jaipur Murder: Uproar after murder of youth in Jaipur, life taken after minor dispute
play icon4:26
Jaipur Murder: Uproar after murder of youth in Jaipur, life taken after minor dispute
Breaking: Lift fell from 13th floor in Ahmedabad, three workers died in the accident
play icon0:51
Breaking: Lift fell from 13th floor in Ahmedabad, three workers died in the accident
The biggest operation against terrorism in Delhi
play icon2:40
The biggest operation against terrorism in Delhi
IAF Conducts CH-47F (I) Chinook Helicopters Exhilarating Aerobatic Routines Over Bhojtal Lake
play icon1:54
IAF Conducts CH-47F (I) Chinook Helicopters Exhilarating Aerobatic Routines Over Bhojtal Lake

Trending Videos

CM Biren Singh Vows To Find Culprits And Bring Justice, Amid Outrage Over Manipur Students’ Killing
play icon1:16
CM Biren Singh Vows To Find Culprits And Bring Justice, Amid Outrage Over Manipur Students’ Killing
Jaipur Murder: Uproar after murder of youth in Jaipur, life taken after minor dispute
play icon4:26
Jaipur Murder: Uproar after murder of youth in Jaipur, life taken after minor dispute
Breaking: Lift fell from 13th floor in Ahmedabad, three workers died in the accident
play icon0:51
Breaking: Lift fell from 13th floor in Ahmedabad, three workers died in the accident
The biggest operation against terrorism in Delhi
play icon2:40
The biggest operation against terrorism in Delhi
IAF Conducts CH-47F (I) Chinook Helicopters Exhilarating Aerobatic Routines Over Bhojtal Lake
play icon1:54
IAF Conducts CH-47F (I) Chinook Helicopters Exhilarating Aerobatic Routines Over Bhojtal Lake
cricket world cup 2023 videos,