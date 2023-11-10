trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686291
World Cup 2023: Pakistani team out of semi-finals?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in a very important match for the semi-finals in the World Cup 2023. New Zealand has cemented its claim to the top-4 by winning by five wickets in a do or die match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. Now the pressure has increased on another contender for the semi-finals, the Pakistani team, which has to play its last league match against England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday.
