World Cup 2023: Pakistani team out of semi-finals?
Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in a very important match for the semi-finals in the World Cup 2023. New Zealand has cemented its claim to the top-4 by winning by five wickets in a do or die match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. Now the pressure has increased on another contender for the semi-finals, the Pakistani team, which has to play its last league match against England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday.
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Update,New Zealand vs Sri Lanka,Sri Lanka vs New Zealand,sri lanka vs new zealand world cup 2023,Sri Lanka,new zealand vs sri lankas world cup 2023,sri lanka vs new zealand live,New Zealand,new zealand vs sri lanka highlights,new zealand vs. sri lanka,new zealand beat sri lanka,New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live,live sri lanka vs new zealand,the cricket show,nz vs sl highlights,Pakistan vs England,pak out of world cup 2023,Babar Azam,
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Thank you
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
Cookies Setting
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device and the processing of information obtained via those cookies (including about your preferences, device and online activity) by us and our commercial partners to enhance site navigation, personalise ads, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. More information can be found in our Cookies and Privacy Policy. You can amend your cookie settings to reject non-essential cookies by clicking Cookie Settings below.
Manage Consent Preferences
Strictly Necessary Cookies
These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work or you may not be able to login.
Functional Cookies
These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Targeting Cookies
These cookies may be set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They are also used to limit the number of times you see an advert as well as help measure the effectiveness of an advertising campaign. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.
Performance Cookies
These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we may not know when you have visited our site, and may not be able to monitor its performance.