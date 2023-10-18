trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677139
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: PCB Lodges Multiple Complaints Against India To ICC, BCCI To React

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Following Pakistan's match against India in the 2023 ICC World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged many grievances with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The complaints cover several visa-related matters involving Pakistani journalists and spectators as well as purported "inappropriate behavior" on the part of the audience.
Follow Us

All Videos

Exclusive ground report from Israel
play icon13:40
Exclusive ground report from Israel
DNA: Biden in Israel, how will this affect the war?
play icon35:4
DNA: Biden in Israel, how will this affect the war?
Exclusive ground report from Israel
play icon15:25
Exclusive ground report from Israel
Israeli Dy Ambassador Denies Hospital Blast Claim While Conducting Groud Operations In Gaza
play icon7:22
Israeli Dy Ambassador Denies Hospital Blast Claim While Conducting Groud Operations In Gaza
Cabinet Authorizes 4% Increase In Dearness Allowance(DA) For Workers In Central Government
play icon2:0
Cabinet Authorizes 4% Increase In Dearness Allowance(DA) For Workers In Central Government

Trending Videos

Exclusive ground report from Israel
play icon13:40
Exclusive ground report from Israel
DNA: Biden in Israel, how will this affect the war?
play icon35:4
DNA: Biden in Israel, how will this affect the war?
Exclusive ground report from Israel
play icon15:25
Exclusive ground report from Israel
Israeli Dy Ambassador Denies Hospital Blast Claim While Conducting Groud Operations In Gaza
play icon7:22
Israeli Dy Ambassador Denies Hospital Blast Claim While Conducting Groud Operations In Gaza
Cabinet Authorizes 4% Increase In Dearness Allowance(DA) For Workers In Central Government
play icon2:0
Cabinet Authorizes 4% Increase In Dearness Allowance(DA) For Workers In Central Government
cricket world cup 2023 videos,