trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682538
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: This Player Might Be Team India's 'Weakest Link', According To Misbah And Wasim

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq saw Shreyas' run of wasted opportunities and took the time to explain in detail what's wrong with Iyer and how his shortcomings might jeopardize his spot in India's Playing XI.
Follow Us

All Videos

CM Dhami Exclusive: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit
Play Icon5:2
CM Dhami Exclusive: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit
Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Zee Manch
Play Icon25:2
Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Zee Manch
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland
Play Icon2:13
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland
Maharashtra government cabinet meeting continues amid Maratha reservation
Play Icon7:25
Maharashtra government cabinet meeting continues amid Maratha reservation
Many leaders warned about phone hacking
Play Icon3:49
Many leaders warned about phone hacking

Trending Videos

CM Dhami Exclusive: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit
play icon5:2
CM Dhami Exclusive: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit
Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Zee Manch
play icon25:2
Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Zee Manch
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland
play icon2:13
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland
Maharashtra government cabinet meeting continues amid Maratha reservation
play icon7:25
Maharashtra government cabinet meeting continues amid Maratha reservation
Many leaders warned about phone hacking
play icon3:49
Many leaders warned about phone hacking
cricket world cup 2023 videos,