trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658425
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: What Is Golden Ticket And What Does It Do? As BCCI Gifts It To Amitabh Bachchan

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has received a golden ticket to the 2023 Cricket World Cup from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The news was made today by the cricket board on its official X (formerly Twitter) page.
Follow Us

All Videos

Bharat Vs India...DNA Explainer
play icon12:24
Bharat Vs India...DNA Explainer
Now the symbol of slavery 'INDIA' will no longer work, there will be only 'Bharat' all around!
play icon38:55
Now the symbol of slavery 'INDIA' will no longer work, there will be only 'Bharat' all around!
Are we all 'bhartiya' or 'Indian'?
play icon3:5
Are we all 'bhartiya' or 'Indian'?
Pakistan reaction on Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1
play icon2:29
Pakistan reaction on Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1
India to be renamed 'Bharat'?
play icon8:32
India to be renamed 'Bharat'?

Trending Videos

Bharat Vs India...DNA Explainer
play icon12:24
Bharat Vs India...DNA Explainer
Now the symbol of slavery 'INDIA' will no longer work, there will be only 'Bharat' all around!
play icon38:55
Now the symbol of slavery 'INDIA' will no longer work, there will be only 'Bharat' all around!
Are we all 'bhartiya' or 'Indian'?
play icon3:5
Are we all 'bhartiya' or 'Indian'?
Pakistan reaction on Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1
play icon2:29
Pakistan reaction on Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1
India to be renamed 'Bharat'?
play icon8:32
India to be renamed 'Bharat'?
sports videos,