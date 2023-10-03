trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670125
World Cup 2023: Will India win the World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Team India is considered to be the biggest contender to win the World Cup 2023. And the reason for this is the recent form of Team India and the statistics of some special players. If the five Indian players who are feared by all the teams around the world perform as per their potential, then no one can stop Team India from winning this World Cup. Today in the cricket show, understand who are those 5 cricketers who have the most responsibility for India to win the World Cup and why teams all over the world are afraid of them.
