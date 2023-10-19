trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677150
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: Will Shami, Surya and Ashwin get a chance to play in the playing 11?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
The Indian team has scored a hat-trick of victories in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. There will be a clash between India and Bangladesh on Thursday. There are also chances that Shami, Surya and Ashwin will get a chance to play in the playing 11.
Follow Us

All Videos

Gaza Hospital Attack: Be it Hamas or Hezbollah... Israel will not stop now!
play icon29:7
Gaza Hospital Attack: Be it Hamas or Hezbollah... Israel will not stop now!
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
play icon15:41
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
Exclusive ground report from Israel
play icon13:40
Exclusive ground report from Israel
DNA: Biden in Israel, how will this affect the war?
play icon35:4
DNA: Biden in Israel, how will this affect the war?
Exclusive ground report from Israel
play icon15:25
Exclusive ground report from Israel

Trending Videos

Gaza Hospital Attack: Be it Hamas or Hezbollah... Israel will not stop now!
play icon29:7
Gaza Hospital Attack: Be it Hamas or Hezbollah... Israel will not stop now!
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
play icon15:41
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
Exclusive ground report from Israel
play icon13:40
Exclusive ground report from Israel
DNA: Biden in Israel, how will this affect the war?
play icon35:4
DNA: Biden in Israel, how will this affect the war?
Exclusive ground report from Israel
play icon15:25
Exclusive ground report from Israel
ind vs ban world cup 2023,india vs bangladesh world cup 2023,Ind vs Ban,india vs bangladesh playing 11 2023,India vs Bangladesh,World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 india vs bangladesh,ICC World Cup 2023,ind vs ban playing 11 2023,ind vs ban playing 11,ind vs ban 2023,india vs bangladesh playing 11,india vs vs bangladesh world cup 2023,india next match world cup 2023,Bangladesh vs India,india playing 11 vs bangladesh,ind vs ban world cup 2023 playing 11,