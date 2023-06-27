NewsVideos
World Cup Trophy launched in a unique way in space

Jun 27, 2023
World Cup Trophy In Space: The trophy has been launched in space in a unique way but the schedule is yet to come. The landing of this trophy has taken place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The video of the launching was released by BCCI Secretary Jai Shah and now this trophy will travel to 18 countries.

Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
play icon1:18
Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
play icon1:28
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
play icon5:18
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
play icon6:54
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:6
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra

